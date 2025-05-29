Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.35 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66.55 ($0.90). 782,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,565,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.70 ($0.90).

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £912.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.34.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dowlais Group plc will post 13.5660848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.52%.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 86,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £57,976.44 ($78,103.79). 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

