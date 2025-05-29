DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

