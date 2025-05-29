Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $394.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $426.40.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

