Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 66,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 258,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Elevai Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 223.41% and a negative return on equity of 124.93%.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

