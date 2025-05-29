Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

