Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

