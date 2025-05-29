Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZGN. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 5,834,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,128 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $7,100,000. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 959,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 751,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

