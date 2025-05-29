FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $460.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

