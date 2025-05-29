Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 52,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

