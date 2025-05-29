Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 52,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
