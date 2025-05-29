First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 98,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $833,956.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,956.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Mcanally purchased 24,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $208,489.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,256.33. This trade represents a 20.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132,900 shares of company stock worth $1,135,616 in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

