Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

