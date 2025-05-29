Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

