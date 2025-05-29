FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.70. 37,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 7,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.9%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.