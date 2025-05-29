FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.70. 37,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 7,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

