FTAI Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,382 call options on the company. This is an increase of 485% compared to the average volume of 407 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ FIP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.84 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

