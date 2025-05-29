GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,627 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of GCM Grosvenor worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 314.29%.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

