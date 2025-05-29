GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in GeoPark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

See Also

