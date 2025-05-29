Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Global Industrial by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Industrial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIC opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

