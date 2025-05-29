GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

