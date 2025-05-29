Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Holdings Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $227,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

