Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 301 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
