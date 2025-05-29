Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHULY opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.10. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.44.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
