Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 467,401 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $950.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.