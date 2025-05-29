Hayward Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,064 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Hayward has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 767.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 139,896 shares during the period.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.