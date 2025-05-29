Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,457,467 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Hecla Mining worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

