Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $562.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

