Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.