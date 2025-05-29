Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.