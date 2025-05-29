HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 41,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 685,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.
HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.
