HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 41,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 685,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

HWH International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HWH International

About HWH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HWH International Inc. ( NASDAQ:HWH Free Report ) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.