ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ICL Group by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 250,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 3.3%

ICL Group stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.