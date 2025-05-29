IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IES worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IES by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Trading Down 1.9%

IES stock opened at $252.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.95. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.