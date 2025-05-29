Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Immunocore worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after acquiring an additional 196,530 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 807,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

