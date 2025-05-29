Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $10.55. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 179,560 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

