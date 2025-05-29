Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.04. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $590.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

