InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 315,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

