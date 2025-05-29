iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 1,651,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after purchasing an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

