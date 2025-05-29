iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 46 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of -0.84.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

