iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IYG stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

