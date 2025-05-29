ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ITVPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.4265 dividend. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
