J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Up 425.0% in May

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
J-Long Group Stock Up 1.8%
J-Long Group stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. J-Long Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
About J-Long Group
