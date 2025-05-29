J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Up 425.0% in May

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

J-Long Group Stock Up 1.8%

J-Long Group stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. J-Long Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

