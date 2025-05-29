Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janux Therapeutics worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,430,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,768.85. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 3.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

