JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.45. 15,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 47,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,632,000 after buying an additional 5,266,618 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 251,951 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,347,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

