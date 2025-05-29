JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,995.88. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $81,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,452.76. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BOX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

