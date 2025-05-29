Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $100.49.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

