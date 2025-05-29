Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.