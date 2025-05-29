Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.42. Kopin shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,897,508 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kopin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

