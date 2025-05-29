Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 3,806 call options.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $132,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,662.40. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,832.33. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,171. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 307,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 530,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.34 and a beta of 1.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

