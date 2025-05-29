Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 489,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,447.80. The trade was a 187.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

