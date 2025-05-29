Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Kura Oncology worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

