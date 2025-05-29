Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 165,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 418,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

