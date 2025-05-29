MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 400,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,493,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 168,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

